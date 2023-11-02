Glasgow kitchen manager let go after returning from holiday awarded £8k

A Glasgow hotel owner has been ordered to pay his former kitchen manager £10,000 over claims she was unfairly dismissed.
The student took the business to an employment tribunal for unfair dismissal, believing she was penalised for attending university. She continued running the kitchen until a period of longterm sickness between March and September 2019. After her statutory sick pay expired, her contract continued despite her not attending work or being paid.
To generate more business, sole director and shareholder, Mr Munn, decided to create a 'bespoke service' that would be provided by Miss McCallum. He offered her the post of kitchen manager which involved "purchasing and cooking high calibre food for guests" as part of the new service. headtopics.com
Miss McCallum was told before heading off on annual leave that the financial situation 'wasn't good' and that she might lose her job. When she returned in January 2023, she was told there was no longer a role for her and wasn't offered any alternative roles.Mr Munn told the tribunal that he had hired her on a 'fixed term' six-month contract to see if his new venture would work out, however, tribunal judge MacLean rejected this claim.