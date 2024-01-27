Colourful and Playful Transformation of a New York Townhouse

A New York townhouse has been reborn as a colourful, playful home, transformed by architect Alexandra Barker and her team at BAAO through the use of curves and architectural elements that subtly define each space.

And while the Brooklyn-based studio's arsenal included bold hues and shapes, the resulting design feels gentle, versatile and suitable for daily life, walking the tightrope between decorative geometries andSet in a treelined street of Brooklyn and occupying a historic brownstone structure, the home was a commission for a family of three – a social group, who asked for the architect to maximise spaces for entertaining and accommodating visitors.In order to add character and a sense of luxury, but also make this a robust space for the various everyday challenges family life entails, the team used quality but sturdy materials – including marble, steel and solid timbe





