Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate John's 45th Birthday in Style

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend celebrated John's 45th birthday at The Polo Bar in New York. Chrissy wore a pair of tiny black shorts and fishnet stockings, paired with a semi-sheer black blouse and black heels. John matched her in a black outfit with a kimono-style blazer. They were seen earlier in the day with their kids in Washington Square Park.





