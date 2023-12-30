Greek Street-Food Restaurant Laros to Open New Venue

An authentic Greek street-food restaurant, Laros, is opening another venue in the new year. The restaurant is a favourite of Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas and is run by Greek owner Nikolaos Fylladitakis. Laros sources its produce from Greece and aims to stay true to its authenticity. Nik, the owner, spoke about Laros's history, the importance of their food, and plans for the future.





