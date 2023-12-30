HEAD TOPICS

Greek Street-Food Restaurant Laros to Open New Venue

Laros, a popular Greek street-food restaurant, is expanding with a new venue. The restaurant, loved by Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas, is known for its authentic Greek cuisine. Owner Nik discusses Laros's history and future plans.

An authentic Greek street-food restaurant, Laros, is opening another venue in the new year. The restaurant is a favourite of Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas and is run by Greek owner Nikolaos Fylladitakis. Laros sources its produce from Greece and aims to stay true to its authenticity. Nik, the owner, spoke about Laros's history, the importance of their food, and plans for the future.

