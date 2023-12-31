New Series of Hit Game Show to Return with Fresh Twists and Silliness

As the hit game show returns to our screens, many viewers are wondering how it can possibly live up to its first series - a good cast, fresh twists and silliness will ensure it's 100% faithful. Claudia Winkleman’s perfectly arch presenting and some good old backstabbing made the BBC series simultaneously the most gripping, funny and heartwarming game show in recent memory.

It even had time to develop its own catchphrases – “I’m 100 per cent a faithful” is still regularly quoted in my household – and scooped a host of prestigious awards, including two Baftas. After multiple international offshoots – including an American version broadcast in the UK, which flopped due to the contestants’ savage competitiveness and self-seriousness – on Wednesday 3 January we’ll be treated to another British series, with Winkleman at the helm once more, and 22 new characters schlepping up to a Scottish castle to exercise their skills in betrayal





