Cats Have More Facial Expressions Than Humans and Dogs, Study Finds

My moggie Ted is quite a character. Despite being fretful and fearful of strangers, he loves me to chase him around the house - especially up and down the stairs. He's a big fan of hide-and-seek. And he's perfected the art of doing kangaroo-jumps on the bed, which is fine unless it's 5am. What's more, he never intentionally scratches and only ever hisses at dogs.

Despite Ted's complex personality, I've only ever detected him having four different facial expressions: hungry, angry, sleepy and 'Don't mess with me I'm busy licking my big, fat tummy'. So, I was surprised to hear last week that cats, renowned for being aloof and uncommunicative, have 276 facial expressions. That's a lot more than we humans (44) and their traditional foe the dog (27). This finding comes from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who filmed 53 adult domestic shorthair cats at a charity cat cafe and analysed 26 facial muscle movements from blinks and whisker movements to lip licks and nose wrinkle

