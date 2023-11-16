First Case of Deadly Feline Coronavirus Found in UK

The first case of a strain of feline coronovirus that has killed thousands of cats in Cyprus has been found in the UK. Professor Danielle Gunn-Moore from Edinburgh University warns that it is likely not the first case in the country and will likely reappear. The deadly mutation of the virus, called feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), started spreading in Cyprus in January. Upwards of 8,000 cats died on the island. Infected cats have been treated with a human COVID-19 treatment since August.

