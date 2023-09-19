Murder Suicide Investigation: Devoted Couple Found Dead in California

This is the "devoted" couple at the centre of a murder suicide investigation in the US. Carl and Kathy Ashcroft were found with gunshot wounds at an address in California. Mr Ashcroft, the owner of a Wigan taxi company was pronounced dead at the scene and his American wife was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries. The incident happened in Rancho Mirage, a city in Riverside County, south east of Palm Springs. Local police have named Mr Ashcroft as the 'suspect' in the case.

He was the owner of PemTaxis in Wigan and it is understood he and his wife had previously lived in the Shevington area. Dave Brown, dealer principal at Orrell Motorcycle Centre, had known the couple for years. He said: "I knew them professionally. I run a motorcycle business and Carl had a soft spot for his bikes. For over 25 years I have been selling Carl motorcycles, so we obviously built up a friendship as well, but not away from work.

