Winter Begins to Bite as Temperatures Drop in Scotland

Temperatures dip as low as -7C in parts of Scotland as winter truly begins to bite. Flooding risk as forecasters warn of huge downpours across the UK on SaturdayThe first flurries of winter are on the horizon after forecasters warned of a 'marked' change in temperatures across the country - that saw the Scottish Highlands experience a low of -7C overnight.

Met Office meteorologists say that cold conditions will hang around for days into the weekend, with frost across the north-east of Scotland and even a dusting of snowflakes to come in hillier areas. Ahead of that, however, downpours are expected in parts of the country today with southern England and Wales expected to suffer the worst deluges. A yellow weather warning had been in place until 6pm, but was lifted earlier than expected. Weather maps show large clusters of rainfall falling on southern and south-east England mid-afternoon, with a fresh band of rain covering Wales and western parts of England and Scotland later this evenin

