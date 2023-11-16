Former Russian air commander critical of Putin found dead at home

A former Russian air commander who heavily criticised Vladimir Putin has been found dead at home alongside his wife – but their cause of death is a complete mystery. Lieutenant-General Vladimir Sviridov, 68, and his wife Tatyana, 72, had already been dead for around a week when they were discovered. The highly-decorated military chief had previously made a series of scathing comments about Putin for allowing a ‘third-ranking’ air force.

He had once warned the Russian president that top officers were leaving the armed forces because of dire pay and conditions

