Boots Offers Festive Deals on Beauty Products

Popular beauty retailer Boots is known for its huge savings this time of the year. The store is a great place to purchase stocking fillers for beauty lovers over Christmas, as well as self care pamper treats for yourself. Its 'festive deals' this year include up to 20% off fragrances, 25% off premium beauty products, 40% off health and wellness gifts and more. To save you some effort, I've searched through the Boots website and picked up some great deals worth looking at.

From savings on some of the most popular Liz Earle skincare products to £50 off the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer - there's plenty to choose from. Givenchy Gentleman Original Eau de Toilette 100ml - was £85 now £42.50 On the Boots website, the full product description reads: "Created in 1975 by Hubert de Givenchy, Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Toilette is all about sustaining a powerful and headstrong identit





Boots Brings Back Best of Beauty Christmas Showstopper Beauty BoxBoots has officially brought back one of its popular festive beauty edits for 2023 - and it's filled with hundreds of pounds worth of free products. After its massive sell out success last year, the high street health and beauty retailer's bestselling Boots Best of Beauty Christmas Showstopper Beauty Box is back on the market and it's bigger than ever. Exclusively available to buy online via the Boots website now, this limited-edition Christmas beauty box launched as part of Boots' Star Gifts range, which includes a range of gift sets that are usually reduced and popular during the festive season. This year's Beauty Box is packed with top-rated products from major brands, and it will only set you back £80. Meanwhile, its overall worth is said to be £328.43, meaning you are technically getting £248.43 worth of premium beauty goodies for free. Inside the box, shoppers will find 18 bestselling beauty products, of which 10 are full-sized, from some of your favourite go-to brands, such as Too Faced, NARS, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and Liz Earle

