Hamilton's Dominance and Alonso's Age-Defying Performances in the 2023 Season

Lewis Hamilton showed his continued dominance in the 2023 season, despite not having the fastest car. He outperformed his teammate and finished third in the drivers' championship. Hamilton's impressive performances included his first pole position in two years and six podium finishes. Fernando Alonso also proved that age is no barrier, with six podiums in the first eight races.





CRASH_NET_F1 » / 🏆 100. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.