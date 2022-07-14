Leeds Bar The Canary Unveils Christmas Food Menu with Bottomless Gravy Options

Leeds bar and restaurant The Canary has unveiled its Christmas food menu, featuring bottomless gravy-inspired options. The menu includes festive wings with gin and cranberry glaze, parsnip fries, and pigs in blankets. The main menu offers the Canary Christmas burger, the buttermilk festive burger, and the festive vegan burger. All dishes come with spiced slaw, lettuce, and tomato, and can be accompanied by parsnip fries. Free bottomless gravy is available with any dish.

The menu is available from noon to 8pm daily





