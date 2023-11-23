Best Black Friday Board Game Deals: Our top picks for 2021

It's a great time of year for board games. As the weather turns chilly and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect opportunity to snuggle up cosy inside and enjoy the shuffling of cards, the clinking of tokens, and the groans of your dad failing to understand the rules. Digital games are great, you certainly won't find me arguing otherwise on a site called PC Gamer.

But there's something magical about the feel of plastic and cardboard in your hands, and of getting loved ones together around a physical play space. It's a great opportunity to get your eyes off screens for a bit too. Black Friday is a great excuse to pick up some games, and you'll get them in time to bring them along for Christmas. But given how much the board gaming hobby has grown and flourished in recent years, you can be a bit spoiled for choice these days. Which deals are worth leaping at, and which can you safely ignore? You'll find your answers below. I've hunted down the best Black Friday board game deals on some of our favorites, to make a bitesize list for you to perus





