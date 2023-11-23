Beyonce Introduces Trailer for Upcoming Concert Film During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Beyonce delighted fans during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade as she appeared via video message to introduce a trailer for her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce. The Crazy In Love hitmaker, 42, looked glowing as she wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving in a glamorous video, before the clip was shown, She said: 'Hey, it’s Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honored to share with you first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.

' The clip showed the star reflecting on her career and how she no longer 'has anything to prove to anyone at this point. The intro filmed by her daughter Rumi, six, sees the artist say: 'We are creating our own world. This is my reward, nobody can take that away from m





