Exactly what happens to your body day by day when you quit coffee

"Caffeine can also increase our estrogen and blood sugar levels, which can be problematic for those with hormone imbalances like PCOS, endometriosis and even plain old PMS . This is why cutting caffeine can be an important first step for anyone struggling with hormones and mood, especially if estrogen dominance is present. Estrogen dominance is associated with premenstrual syndrome, heavy periods, fibrocystic breasts, and even certain breast cancers .

‌But she warned that while giving up one of the nation's favourite drinks is a great start to lessening how stressed we feel, it would not be easy. She said that you can expect to feel poor and experience withdrawal symptoms for around 30 days after quitting because "caffeine, as a stimulant, temporarily boosts our dopamine levels, giving us a quick hit of pleasure each time we consume it.

"This is because our “pain” and “pleasure scales” function like a see-saw. Every time we push that pleasure button with caffeine or another dopamine-releasing substance or activity, our brain has to rebound by upping our sense of pain and displeasure, just as hard in the opposite direction."

And she laid out the lows and highs of quitting the substance – On day one: Extremely tired, puffy eyes, scattered words, brain fog, zero productivity. Days two to seven, it's be stressful to look at a screen, your eyes can hurt, you'll want to sleep or relax. You could experience intense muscle aches or headaches, low mood and motivation.

