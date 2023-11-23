Ban on American bully XLs leads to mass abandonment and killings

A ban on American bully XLs has led to dogs being abandoned and killed en masse, according to a pet rescue centre founder. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has added bully XLs to the list of banned dogs in England and Wales due to fatal attacks. Since the ban was announced, large numbers of dogs have been abandoned, worsening the shortage of kennel and rescue spaces.





BBCNews » / 🏆 3. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American bully XLs officially added to list of banned dogs in England and WalesAmerican bully XL dogs have been officially added to the list of banned breeds in England and Wales.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

American bully XLs added to list of banned dogs in England and WalesThe breed has been associated with a number of attacks, but owners insist the dogs are lovable pets.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

American Bully XLs added to banned dogs list in England and WalesPolice are searching for a dog and its owner after a man was attacked by the dog in Birchwood, Warrington. The dog, described as a tall and slim male XL bully-type, is now banned in England and Wales.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Full details of American XL Bully ban revealed as dogs will be illegal within 3 monthsFrom 31 December 2023, it will be an offence to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon, or allow XL Bully dogs to stray

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Ban on American XL Bully Dogs in England and WalesThe government has officially banned American XL bully dogs and issued guidelines for current owners. Starting from February 1, 2024, owning these dogs will be a criminal offence unless owners have applied for an exemption. The guidelines also include regulations for neutering, microchipping, and handling these dogs in public.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

American Bully XL ban could collapse as police overwhelmed, vets not ready and kennels already fullDog Legislation Officers are the only police officers trained to identify illegal breeds but there are fewer than 100 at forces across the entire country, i understands

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »