Rising taxes lead to decline in smoking rates in the UK

Just one in 10 Britons now light up a cigarette as the cost of a packet of 20 has soared past £15 due to rising taxes. Figures from the Office for National Statistics show how just 11 per cent of the British population aged 16 and over smoked last year - compared to 45 per cent in 1974. The decline in smoking rates has come as the average price of 20 king size filter cigarettes rose from £1.44 in 1987 to £14.59 last month.

The cost of smoking has now risen even further due to action taken by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at his Autumn Statement yesterday. In his latest financial package, Mr Hunt increased the duty rates on all tobacco products. According to Treasury figures, the duty rises will see an extra 66p added to a packet of 20 cigarettes - likely to take the average cost above £15 - and an extra 33p per 10g of cigars. There will also be an extra £2.21 added to a 30g packet of hand-rolling tobacco





