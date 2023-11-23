Association Between Short-Term PM Exposure and COPD Hospitalization

Short-term exposure to PM2.5 has been associated with human health risks. However, evidence on the association between short-term exposure to PM and the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) remains limited and controversial. This study aimed to specifically assess the relationship between exposure to PM and COPD hospitalization. A systematic search was conducted in PubMed, Web of Science, and Google Scholar databases from January 1, 2010 to May 1, 2022.

The odds ratio (OR) statistic was calculated as a common measure of effect size. Publication bias was also examined in all eligible studies on COPD hospitalization using funnel plots and Egger’s test, as well as trim-and-fill method for missing studies on COPD hospitalization. A total of 19 studies were included in this meta-analysis. Random-effects models were plotted to calculate the pooled effect size by measuring OR (χ concentration was associated with a 1.6% (95% CI: 0.4–2.9%) increase in COPD hospitalization. There was no publication bias regarding the association between COPD hospitalization and PM (p = 0.301)





