Best Affordable Coffee Machines for Home

Going out for coffee is great – who doesn't want to spend their life like the Friends cast, propping up their local coffee house? But there are also times when you just want to kick back with a cuppa at home. The solution: one of our best affordable coffee machines.

Whether you’re flailing around the kitchen, zombie style, in search of a quickfire espresso, or a certified coffee bean aficionado on the hunt for caffeinated perfection, these at-home marvels can deliver delicious espressos, cappuccinos and so much more. Not to be all Chandler Bing about it, but there is one teeny tiny snag. With so many options on the market, finding the right one for you (at the right price) can be a challenge. Enter our expert coffee machine guide. We’ve cut through the noise and tested the best-value machines on the market to bring you our top picks. Our round-up also features stickers on items which are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – our last price check was conducted on November 23, 202





