'Day after my operation was probably worst day of my life'

Ballymena United defender Colin Coates celebrated his birthday on Thursday with a single can of Guinness.

Coates went in for an X-ray on Saturday, October 14 after injuring his knee in a Friday night game against former club Crusaders.A ruptured patellar tendon led to surgery, with the veteran defender describing the 24 hours after his procedure as "probably the worst day of my life"."The day after the operation was probably the worst day of my life, if I am being honest. The pain was horrendous, just so bad.

"I knew straight away it was a bad injury. I was down and Sean O'Neill came over, and I said to him I think I had dislocated my kneecap," he recalls. "But the damage had been done. Everything that was holding the knee together was ruptured, including the main tendon and bits on the side."I immediately thought it was my cruciate, but it turned out to be what it is. These things happen in football and you have to look at the positives."He faces a lengthy spell of recovery and rehabilitation before he even thinks about lacing up the boots again. headtopics.com

"At the age I am, it is easier to process. There is no doubt my career could be over, but it isn't the worst time to get it," he said."And when you're older you can rationalise things a little better. Every player wants to finish on their own terms, but sometimes that doesn't happen.

"I feel I am at a good club. Jim (Ervin), Stefan (Seaton) and all the staff have been brilliant with me. "Jim had a couple of bad injuries during his own playing career, and he knows what I am going through. He visited me in hospital and spoke about his own injuries and how he handled it.How Ballymena United could do with Coates in their backline, as they fight to stave off the threat of relegation this season. headtopics.com

