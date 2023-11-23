Evolution of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Over the Century

From classic Charlie Brown to Pikachu, this is how Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons have changed over the century. Meticulously decorated floats and giant balloons attract crowds from all over the country and the look of them has changed over the past century. Before 1927, Macy's used real animals, including lions, bears, tigers, camels, goats, elephants and donkeys. The animals were replaced with giant character balloons that have stolen the hearts of many Americans.

From 1929 to 1931, Macy's would release the balloons at the end of the parade. Those who found the balloons could return them to Macy's for an award. The practice ended when a balloon got caught in a plane's propeller when a pilot was trying to catch it. In 2004, Macy's introduced another new parade innovation called the"balloonicle," a combination of a cold-air balloon and a self-propelled vehicle. Then, 2011 marked the birth of the tycoon, a balloon that was part tricycle. For the first time in its long history, this year's holiday tradition will begin at 8:30 a.m





Cher, 77, will close out Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City... after admitting she...Legendary popstar icon, Cher, 77, appeared on Good Morning Britain's segment this morning. When asked how she kept her youthful looks, she revealed that she keeps up with the trends and has lots of young friends.

Cher, 77, will close out Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City... after admitting she...Legendary popstar icon, Cher, 77, appeared on Good Morning Britain's segment this morning. When asked how she kept her youthful looks, she revealed that she keeps up with the trends and has lots of young friends.

Oxhey Remembrance Day parade to welcome King's representativeThe annual Remembrance Day service at Oxhey Village Green is taking place this Sunday with a special guest.

Several roads in Glasgow to be shut on Remembrance Day for paradeSEVERAL road closures will be in place on Remembrance Day in Glasgow city centre.

Labour-run council is slammed for cancelling its Remembrance Day parade over 'health and safety...Barry Town Council leader Bronwen Brooks revealed a 'difficult decision' had been made to cancel the parade 'due to health and safety challenges which cannot be overcome at this late stage'

Labour-run council is slammed for cancelling its Remembrance Day parade over 'health and safety...Barry Town Council leader Bronwen Brooks revealed a 'difficult decision' had been made to cancel the parade 'due to health and safety challenges which cannot be overcome at this late stage'

