Volunteers Organize Trash Clean-up Operation after Coldplay Concert in Singapore

While a crowd of around 55,000 fans sang their hearts out at the National Stadium on the first night of the Coldplay concert in Singapore, a group of volunteers organized an hour-long trash clean-up operation outside the stadium.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coldplay Performs at Music Of The Spheres World Tour in SingaporeBritish band Coldplay turned the National Stadium in Singapore into a sea of lights during their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The concert featured opening acts by Jasmine Sokko and Jinan Laetitia.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres Tour Electrifies SingaporeThe first Singapore show of Coldplay's record-breaking Music Of The Spheres world tour saw a mix of electrifying and heartwarming performances, despite a few technical hiccups, at the Singapore National Stadium.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Coldplay's First Night of Sold-Out Concerts in AsiaColdplay performs their first night of sold-out concerts in Asia, with opening acts by Jinan Laetitia and Jasmine Sokko. Sokko expresses gratitude for the opportunity to open for Coldplay and performs songs like Hurt and Tired. Fans get excited as Coldplay takes the stage with Higher Power.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singapore's Transport Scene: What to Expect in 2024After a record-breaking year in 2023, experts predict that Singapore's transport scene will not continue its upward trend due to an increase in supply. This article explores the possible changes in public transport, ride-hailing, and Certificate of Entitlement prices that people moving around the island may face in the next 12 months.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Homeowners Embrace Timeless Elegance and Contemporary Innovation in Home DesignsExperts say homeowners in Singapore are embracing a fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary innovation in their home designs. They aim for luxury, retro, uniqueness, and minimalism.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 1.2% in 2023, PM Lee Highlights Challenges AheadSingapore's economy grew 1.2% in 2023, avoiding a recession, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message for 2024. However, he highlighted the challenges ahead due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »