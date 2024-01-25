Rift between South Korean President and Party Leader Raises Pressure

Pressure on South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is set to grow after a public rift between him and his party’s leader Han Dong-hoon, fuelled by an ongoing controversy. The incident may dampen the prospects of the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP) in the legislative elections. The President is said to have ordered the resignation of Mr Han over the weekend. News of the fallout shocked many, given the close ties between the duo.

In a dramatic U-turn, both made a show of reconciling when Mr Yoon visited a local market on Jan 23





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead in Apparent SuicideLee Sun-kyun, the actor from Parasite, was found dead in a Seoul park. He had been accused of drug use and left an apparent suicide note. Investigations are ongoing.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Former President Ma Ying-jeou not invited to Taiwan opposition party's campaign rallyFormer president Ma Ying-jeou is conspicuously missing from the guest list of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) biggest campaign rally. The rally, considered critical for the KMT campaign, is the final one before the presidential election. Ma, who had been actively supporting the KMT's candidate, will not be attending as he was not invited.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

North Korea Fires Artillery Rounds Near Disputed Border with South KoreaNorth Korea fired more than 200 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea, escalating tension between the rivals. The South responded with live fire drills. Residents of two remote South Korean islands were instructed to evacuate to bomb shelters.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Korean Director Bong Joon-ho Calls for Protection of Artists and Investigation into Actor's DeathSouth Korean director Bong Joon-ho urges for the protection of artists and demands an investigation into the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was found dead in an apparent suicide amidst a drug probe.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Kim Jong-un's Daughter Kim Jue-ae Seen with a More Mature LookKim Jue-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has been seen with a more mature look at recent events, including the New Year celebrations. South Korean media noted her choice of clothing and high heels.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Ruling party's brand crucial for next general electionThe way in which the ruling party rebuilds its brand will be crucial for the next general election, especially since West Coast GRC was hotly contested in the previous election.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »