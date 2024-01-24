Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres Tour Electrifies Singapore

The first Singapore show of Coldplay's record-breaking Music Of The Spheres world tour saw a mix of electrifying and heartwarming performances, despite a few technical hiccups, at the Singapore National Stadium. Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin singing at Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres in Singapore at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Suen Wai Kit), I eventually snagged a seat at the first of Coldplay's six shows in Singapore this year.

Suffice it to say, the months of agony paid off. Music Of The Spheres marks the British rock band's return to Singapore – seven years after their A Head Full of Dreams tour – and they did not disappoint. In fact, one could say they've achieved a Higher Power. The night started with a series of performances by opening acts Jinan Laetitia and Jasmine Sokko – both of whom captivated concert-goers with their respective charms. Jinan Laetitia singing as the opening act of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres in Singapore at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 202





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coldplay Performs at Music Of The Spheres World Tour in SingaporeBritish band Coldplay turned the National Stadium in Singapore into a sea of lights during their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The concert featured opening acts by Jasmine Sokko and Jinan Laetitia.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Tamil Nadu to set up India's first net-zero industrial park with Singapore's assistanceThe southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu is partnering with Singapore to establish the country's first net-zero industrial park in Chennai, with a focus on manufacturing electrical vehicles and electronics.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore Multi-Currency E-Wallets Raise Spending and Holding LimitsUsers of multi-currency e-wallets in Singapore can now spend and hold more money in their accounts as regulatory limits have been raised. YouTrip, a multi-currency e-wallet operator, announced that its users can now hold up to S$20,000 and have an annual spending limit of S$100,000, in line with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's guidelines. Other operators like Revolut and Wise are also planning to raise their limits soon.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Refines Selection Criteria for Senior Counsel AppointmentsThe selection criteria for the appointment of senior counsel in Singapore have been refined, according to Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon. He made the surprise announcement during the opening ceremony of the legal year.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore Passes Bill to Screen Investments for National SecuritySingapore has passed a Bill that will allow it to screen investments in “a handful of entities” deemed critical to national security interests. The list of designated entities will be published in the Government Gazette after the law comes into force.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore Introduces New Sentencing Regime to Prevent ReoffendingA new sentencing regime called the Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection (Sepp) has been introduced in Singapore to prevent dangerous offenders from being automatically released from prison after their jail terms end, especially if they show signs of reoffending.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »