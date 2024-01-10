Singapore Introduces New Sentencing Regime to Prevent Reoffending

In spite of their long jail terms for committing heinous sex offences, some former inmates reoffended after being released from prison. To protect the public from such criminals – even those who are first-time offenders of serious sexual and violent crimes – a new sentencing regime was introduced in Parliament on Jan 10. Called the Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection (Sepp), it was introduced as part of the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill.

It is to prevent dangerous offenders from being automatically released from prison after their jail terms end, especially if they show signs of reoffending. Speaking to the media at the briefing on the Bill, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said: “In Singapore, what we have seen is people who prey on young girls – may not necessarily be rape. They come out, and then they do it agai





