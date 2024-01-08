Singapore Multi-Currency E-Wallets Raise Spending and Holding Limits

Users of multi-currency e-wallets in Singapore can now spend and hold more money in their accounts as regulatory limits have been raised. YouTrip, a multi-currency e-wallet operator, announced that its users can now hold up to S$20,000 and have an annual spending limit of S$100,000, in line with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's guidelines. Other operators like Revolut and Wise are also planning to raise their limits soon.





