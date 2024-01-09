Singapore Passes Bill to Screen Investments for National Security

Singapore has passed a Bill that will allow it to screen investments in “a handful of entities” deemed critical to national security interests. It will apply to local and foreign investments, ensuring a level playing field for all investors. The list of designated entities will be published in the Government Gazette after the law comes into force.





Singapore to screen investments in entities critical to national security

Singapore Introduces Bill to Regulate Investments in Critical Entities
Singapore has introduced the Significant Investments Review Bill to regulate local and foreign investments in entities critical to national security interests. The proposed laws require buyers and sellers to seek approval for certain changes in ownership or control of the entities. The legislation is expected to come into effect in a few months if passed.

