Singapore Refines Selection Criteria for Senior Counsel Appointments

The selection criteria for the appointment of senior counsel in Singapore have been refined, according to Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon. He made the surprise announcement during the opening ceremony of the legal year. The Chief Justice stated that there were no appointments for 2024 as the selection committee had refined the criteria to ensure that the appointed lawyers would be on par with their international counterparts.

Emphasis will be placed on the applicants' contributions to the development of Singapore law and the legal profession





