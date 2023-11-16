Tips for Combating Social Media Misinformation

Tips for social media users include educating themselves on the subject, and being aware of the tactics used to spread misinformation. The debate on how to combat social media misinformation is as relevant as ever. In recent years, we have seen medical misinformation spreading alongside Covid-19, and political misinformation impacting the outcome of elections and national referendums.

Experts have largely placed the impetus to stop misinformation on three groups: social media users, government regulators, and social media platforms themselves. Tips for social media users include educating themselves on the subject, and being aware of the tactics used to spread misinformation. Government bodies are urged to work together with social media platforms to regulate and prevent the spread of misinformation. But all of these approaches depend on social media content we can easily recognise as “reliable

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: The Kinderland Woodlands abuse case raises concerns about whistleblowing channels in SingaporeThe fact that the Kinderland Woodlands abuse case first surfaced on social media calls into question the strength and effectiveness of whistleblowing channels within organisations in Singapore.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STFOREİGNDESK: Nepal Bans TikTok Over Hate Content ConcernsThe government in Nepal said on Monday it is banning the popular social media app TikTok, saying the platform’s refusal to curb hate content was affecting “social harmony”. TikTok has more than 1 billion users globally, so the ban by a Himalayan country with a population of about 30 million is unlikely to significantly affect the app. But it is another ominous sign for the Chinese-owned company of broader efforts by governments around the world to restrict its use.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Las Vegas Grand Prix Faces Dwindling Excitement as Ticket Prices FallTicket prices and hotel rates for Las Vegas' first Grand Prix in four decades have been falling, indicating dwindling excitement. Liberty Media has lowered profit expectations, blaming unexpected costs. The falling prices raise questions about overestimating the sport's popularity in the US and charging too much.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: #trending: Fad or fake? TikToker claims that airdropping photos to strangers is No 1 dating hack in South KoreaStriking up a conversation with unfamiliar faces, even in social settings, may be daunting for many people. So why not break the ice with a flattering photograph of yourself instead? Two South Korean TikTok content creators discuss the supposed 'airdrop' trend in South Korea where strangers mass-send pictures of themselves to other bar-goers to attract a partner. In a TikTok video, South Korean content creator Stephanie Ahn describes what she called the 'number one' new way of dating in her country. People would use the 'airdrop' function on Apple's iPhone to mass-send photos of themselves to strangers at a bar. Many online users, who claimed to be from South Korea, have disputed the existence of such a trend.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

YAHOOSG: Scammers impersonate account users to solicit loansScammers impersonate account users and contact their families or friends to solicit loans, resulting in a total loss of $606,000 by the victims.

Source: YahooSG | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: The Kinderland Woodlands abuse case raises concerns about whistleblowing channels in SingaporeThe fact that the Kinderland Woodlands abuse case first surfaced on social media calls into question the strength and effectiveness of whistleblowing channels within organisations in Singapore.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »