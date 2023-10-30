Tim Hortons opens first outlet in Singapore

Singaporeans will soon be able to order a Double-Double, Iced Capp and Timbits at Timmies. Iconic Canadian coffeehouse chain Tim Hortons is opening its first local outlet at VivoCity at 10am on Friday (Nov 17). This marks the brand’s first foray into Singapore. A household name in Canada, Tim Hortons is well-known for its range of coffee beverages paired with doughnuts, paninis, American-style chilli, burgers and soup. But you can only get selected menu items here (more on that later).

The entrance of Tim Hortons' outlet at VivoCity. (Photo: 8Days/Kelvin Chia)The shop is located at a first-floor corner of VivoCity (near Bath & Body Works). Once you spot it, you can’t miss the Canadian-ness of it. The storefront is emblazoned with a gigantic maple leaf and a supersized coffee cup for photos.Tim Hortons Singapore was brought in by Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation, which has set up a subsidiary called Marubeni Growth Capital Asia to handle its expansion into the F&B industr

