trending: Fad or fake? TikToker claims that airdropping photos to strangers is No 1 dating hack in South Korea

Striking up a conversation with unfamiliar faces, even in social settings, may be daunting for many people. So why not break the ice with a flattering photograph of yourself instead? Two South Korean TikTok content creators discuss the supposed 'airdrop' trend in South Korea where strangers mass-send pictures of themselves to other bar-goers to attract a partner.

In a TikTok video, South Korean content creator Stephanie Ahn describes what she called the 'number one' new way of dating in her country. People would use the 'airdrop' function on Apple's iPhone to mass-send photos of themselves to strangers at a bar. Many online users, who claimed to be from South Korea, have disputed the existence of such a trend

