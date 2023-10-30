Israeli military raids Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The Israeli military carried out a raid on Al Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, targeting Palestinian Hamas militants. The Gaza health ministry was informed of the raid beforehand. Dr Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, reported explosions and dust entering the hospital.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLİNE: Israeli military finds weapons and hostages in Gaza children's hospitalThe Israel i military shared video and photographs on Monday (Nov 13) showing what it said were weapons stored by Hamas in the basement of a children's hospital in Gaza where it also said hostages appear to have been held.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli Tanks Advance on Gaza Hospital as Hamas Denies Accusations Israel i tanks have advanced on Gaza City's main hospital, accusing Hamas of using patients as human shields. Hamas denies the accusations and claims that the hospital is under siege, resulting in the deaths of 32 patients in the last three days. The armed wing of Hamas has offered to release women and children in exchange for a five-day truce.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STFOREİGNDESK: Death Toll Rises in Al Shifa Hospital Amid Fuel ShortagesThe death toll inside Al Shifa rose to 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Israeli, Hamas fighters in close combat in Gaza City as civilians fleeSome 50,000 Palestinian civilians have left northern Gaza . Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Israeli army shows devastation in northern Gaza as invasion grinds onBlackened windows, shattered bedrooms, pockmarked walls. Wherever you look in northern Gaza , you see destruction and desolation a month into Israel 's military campaign to oust Hamas from the enclave. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Thousands of civilians flee north Gaza as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters clashThe leader of Hamas is trapped inside a bunker, says Israel . Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »