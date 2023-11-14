Scammers impersonate account users to solicit loans

The Straits Times cited a police statement on Monday (13 November) that this has resulted in a total loss of $606,000 by the victims.Once control was established, the scammers posed as the original account users, contacted their families or friends from their accounts' contact list, and attempted to solicit loans.

ST reported that the scammers typically created urgency by claiming an immediate need for funds, citing reasons such as personal purchases, aiding a distressed friend or relative, or covering medical emergencies. The scammers often asserted that their bank accounts were restricted due to exceeding transfer limits. Occasionally, they also requested a screenshot of the purported transfer with the intention of asking for additional funds later. Subsequently, the targeted contacts were urged to transfer money to an unfamiliar bank account or PayNow number, supposedly belonging to the original account user

