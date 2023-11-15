No Cases of Assault Against Transgender Inmates in Singapore Prisons

The Singapore Prison Service has reported that there have been no cases of assault against transgender inmates in prison. Currently, there are 10 transgender inmates, with one having undergone a complete sex change and the remaining nine in the process of transitioning. The issue of how transgender inmates are housed in prison was discussed in Parliament, following a recent incident in Scotland where a transgender person convicted of rape was initially housed in an all-female jail.

The Scottish Prison Services' policy determines housing arrangements based on an inmate's 'new gender'

