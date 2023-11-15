Las Vegas Grand Prix Faces Dwindling Excitement as Ticket Prices Fall

Las Vegas' first Grand Prix in four decades was supposed to be a big win for Sin City, but ticket prices and hotel rates have been falling, indicating dwindling excitement. Liberty Media has lowered profit expectations, blaming unexpected costs. The falling prices raise questions about overestimating the sport's popularity in the US and charging too much.

The cheapest tickets for Thursday night racing are now selling for $119, and Friday's are $259, both less than half what they were a month ago

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Formula One Returns to Las Vegas for a Turbo-Charged WeekendAfter more than four decades, Formula One returns to Las Vegas for a turbo-charged weekend that could see more action off the track than on it. Despite the predicted cold and rainy weather, F1 owners believe this event can propel the sport into a new money spinning orbit.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

INDEPENDENTSG: Bond Volatility Reaches All-Time High Amidst Anticipation of High Interest RatesAmidst anticipation that interest rates in major economies will remain high in the near future, has once again pushed bond volatility to an all-time high. Investors are rushing to sell off their existing bonds due to falling bond prices and lower returns on their investment portfolio.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Bank of Japan Signals End to Negative Interest RatesThe Bank of Japan is preparing to end negative interest rates, according to recent hawkish comments. Governor Kazuo Ueda plans to dismantle the controversial monetary stimulus implemented by his predecessor.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Increasing Book Prices Lead to Rise in Second-Hand Textbook UsageSeven out of 10 people are considering using second-hand textbooks due to increasing book prices and financial hardships, according to a survey conducted by FairPrice Group. The survey also revealed that using second-hand textbooks could save individuals between $100 to $299 a year. With the end of a two-year price freeze on government-approved books, parents have had to pay up to 7% more for textbooks this year. FairPrice Group has opened up donations for its annual Share-A-Textbook drive to provide free second-hand textbooks to students in Singapore.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: The Singapore Edition: A Tranquil Green Escape in the Heart of Orchard RoadCNA Luxury takes a tour inside The Singapore Edition, the brand's first hotel in Southeast Asia, located in the upper Orchard Road district. The hotel offers a tranquil green escape from the hustle and bustle of the famous retail and entertainment street.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Battered yen struggles near three-decade low as BOJ policy, rate outlook divergeThe yen remains near a three-decade low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan's monetary policy settings clash with the prospect of higher rates elsewhere.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »