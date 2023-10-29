Star-studded line-up for Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium

They will be joined by world number one and Tour de France champion in 2020 and 2021 Tadej Pogacar, 2023 Tour Polka Dot Jersey winner Giulio Ciccone and cycling legend Mark Cavendish – who jointly holds the most Tour de France stage wins (34) – as the leading lights for the second edition of the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium. Philipsen will be part of the Alpecin Deceuninck team, while Froome will represent the Legend cycling team alongside Sagan, Ciccone and Cavendish.

“It is truly an honour to be involved in this exciting race with so many great riders. It is not everyday that we get to race on a downtown circuit, so the Suntec City circuit will be an interesting one, with a lot of speed and power. It will be a treat for the fans and I can’t wait to take to the streets of Singapore for the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium,” said green jersey winner Philipsen.

Kuss who will be representing the Jumbo Visma team will be in Singapore fresh from being the first American man to win one of cycling’s Grand Tours in a decade after his Vuelta a Espana victory this year. But he will not be the only in-form rider coming into the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium. Cycling enthusiasts will be able to witness two stars from the 2023 UEC Road European Championships, Josh Tarling and Christophe Laporte. headtopics.com

The Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium field will feature 44 riders, consisting of seven of the world’s best international teams of four riders each, alongside three regional teams and the Singapore national team.“The inaugural race was a big success, but we were adamant that we wanted to make our second race bigger and better. I am glad that with our partners the Amaury Sport Organisation, we managed to secure the who’s who of the cycling world.

Apart from the professional criterium, there are other races organised during the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium such as the CEO Breakfast Ride, a Charity Ride, Criterium Men’s Novice, a Men’s and Women’s Open. The professional criterium will begin with the time trial on Sunday, Oct 29 at 3.30pm, with the pro-criterium taking place an hour later. The professional criterium podium ceremony is scheduled to take place at Suntec City’s iconic Fountain of Wealth after the race. headtopics.com

