SINGAPORE: The Forward Singapore Festival was launched on Friday (Oct 27), after an exercise that began in June engaged over

200,000 Singaporeans in discussions about the country’s forward momentum at a time when Singapore is at a “critical inflection point,” as DPM Lawrence Wong, who chairs the Forward SG Workgroup, characterized it, facing considerable global and domestic challenges. He added that the policy moves will take Singapore closer to the shared goals of its people, underlining the importance of continuing to grow the economy. “Growth is not a cure-all; but the lack of growth will be a kill-all.

He added “We have now a roadmap to build our shared future together. We have to translate this into concrete actions, policies and results. We have a full agenda ahead of us, and we look forward to working with all Singaporeans to write our next chapter of the Singapore Story.”bolishing the streaming scheme and moving to Full Subject-Based Banding, greater support for special-needs students, expanding the definition of merit, and providing more training for mature mid-career Singaporeans. headtopics.com

As for families, SG Forward reiterated the government’s commitment to provide affordable public housing as well as support for families by way of more flexible work arrangements and better assistance for caregivers. With regards to health, the exercise recognizes that Singapore is an ageing society, and programmes are made and tailor-fit with this in mind.

