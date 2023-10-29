Schemes to help poor families clear their debt give hope of a better future

Social workers say that debt is one factor that keeps families trapped in poverty, and the ill effects of debt-related woes may spill over to the next generation.His family used to owe about $1,500 in utility arrears, and his wife had to borrow “small sums” of money from family and friends to help them get by.
“It’s a relief to get my debt cleared. I’m not so stressed now, and it’s helping my mental health,” said Mr Wandy, who is currently unemployed and declined to reveal his full name.He suffers from a mental illness and a degenerative spine condition, which causes him a lot of pain. His wife earns less than $2,000 a month working in a coffee chain.
After clearing their debt, beneficiaries can start saving, and each dollar they save will be matched with $2 by the MWS. They graduate from the programme once they have saved $10,000.More than 700 families, who had debts ranging from $500 to $5,000, have benefited from the programme, which has disbursed almost $3 million so far. headtopics.com
The enhanced ComLink scheme, called ComLink+, ties measures such as financial incentives to progress these families make towards goals such as staying employed, saving up to buy their own home or ensuring their children attend pre-school regularly.
“Being poor may make you more likely to turn down a training opportunity, avoid acquiring new skills or trying new innovations – all because there is too much on your mind.” Social workers say many low-income families borrow from family or friends. But some turn to licensed moneylenders or even loan sharks – and this keeps them mired in debt. headtopics.com
In 2015, Care Corner started its Jubilee Fund Programme, which gave eligible families a one-time sum of $2,000 to help them clear their debts, such as utilities arrears, hospital bills and housing loans.