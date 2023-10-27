K-pop star G-Dragon denies allegations of drug use

“First of all, I have not taken any drugs,” the former member of K-pop group BigBang said in a statement released by his attorney to South Korean media outlets, refuting the accusation point-blank.

“However, as many people are worried, I will fully cooperate and do the best I can in the police investigation.” According to the reports, G-Dragon’s name came up amid a police bust into an illegal drug distribution ring in Seoul’s Gangnam area.

However, police denied that G-Dragon and Lee, 48, were directly involved with each other, and said they were investigating the two cases separately. G-Dragon was embroiled in another drug use case in 2011. He was suspected of smoking marijuana, but the prosecutors closed the case with a suspension of indictment. headtopics.com

