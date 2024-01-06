Singaporean Couple Completes 20,000km Tandem Bike Journey from London to Singapore

Ms Gracia Ng and Mr Ooi Yee Jia started their cycling journey from London in March 2023 and reached Singapore on Dec 21. SINGAPORE – Ms Gracia Ng, 26, and Mr Ooi Yee Jia, 28, spent most of 2023 riding a tandem bike from Britain to Singapore, covering a distance of more than 20,000km. Starting from London in March 2023, they cycled to the south-east of England to catch a ferry to the Hook of Holland, a town in the Netherlands that was their entry to Europe.

Riding a pre-loved, breakdown-prone tandem bike older than them, they wended their way through countries such as Germany, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, China, Laos and Thailand, before arriving home in time for Christmas on Dec 21. The plan for 2024 is for Mr Ooi to find a job in finance – he has a post-graduate degree from the United States – while Ms Ng plans their next project: sharing their love of adventure by organising bicycle tours in countries such as New Zealand and Thailand in the coming months. He says: “I wanted to bring this experience to other Singaporean





