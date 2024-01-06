Part-time tuition teacher in Singapore pleads guilty to molesting male students

As a part-time tuition teacher who tutored children privately at their home, Muhammad Nur Ikhlas Mohd Hashim would use the opportunity to molest his male students while they did their schoolwork. Between 2021 and 2023, he molested three students, all of whom were under 14 at the time of the offences, by touching their private parts while in their bedrooms. He did so when their parents were sometimes at home but they were oblivious to his acts.

The 26-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Friday (Jan 5) to three charges for using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person under 14 years of age





