Singaporean Designer Grace Ling Makes Waves at New York Fashion Week

In a grey-toned room in the industrial arts district of New York, models stepped out from between two walls of chrome, wrapped in the sinuous designs of Grace Ling – the Singaporean dressing pop stars and provocateurs alike. It was the opening day of the 81st New York Fashion Week (NYFW), where the 26-year-old School of the Arts (Sota) alumna took centre stage in a runway debut watched closely by some of the industry’s leading lights.

After that Sept 8 premiere, Vogue US hailed Ling’s garments as sculptural, “alluring in their severity and welcoming in their mystique”. Ling’s eponymous label is only three years old, but the designer has already made history as the first Singaporean to gain interim membership to the Council of Fashion Designers America (CFDA), whose ranks include cult designers Tom Ford and Rick Owens. The Parsons School of Design graduate is now one of three finalists for an inaugural CFDA grant worth US$100,000 (S$134,200) for emerging designers of Asian descen





