Pakistan approves $29 million financing for national airline

The financing will be made through the country's civil aviation authority's resources, the finance ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

The airline, which has accumulated billions of dollars in losses and liabilities, canceled 349 flights in the last two weeks due to a shortage of fuel, underscoring the difficulties faced by the cash-bleeding national flag carrier.

