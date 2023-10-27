Pakistan gives last warning to undocumented immigrants, many Afghan refugees, to leave

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti told a news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan was determined to go ahead with a plan to remove all undocumented immigrants after Nov 1.

"All the illegal immigrants have been identified. The state has a complete data," said Bugti. "I want to appeal one more time that all the illegal immigrants should leave voluntarily by the deadline." He also said action would be taken against anyone found involved in facilitating or hiding the immigrants.

Those leaving voluntarily will be helped to leave Pakistan, such as preparation of their documents, permission to exchange currency and transportation. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans moved to Pakistan to escape war and conflicts, and many are registered as refugees with the government and UN agencies. headtopics.com

