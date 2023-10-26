Pakistan's ex-leader Nawaz Sharif regains right to appeal convictions, opening a path to election

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif walks with party workers and police officers as he leaves the Islamabad High Court on Oct 24, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Waseem Khan)The decision by the Islamabad High Court was a boost for Sharif ahead of parliamentary elections due in January.

If the court overturns his convictions in the coming weeks, Sharif would be eligible to run for a seat in parliament, and analysts say that his Pakistan Muslim League party could also return to power.In July 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the anti-graft tribunal in a case involving the purchase of luxury apartments in London.

In December of the same year, he was sentenced to a further seven years by a different court in a separate corruption case. His party called the verdict a"black stain" on the justice system. Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior leader from Sharif's party, on Thursday hailed the court order. Writing on X, previously known as Twitter, she described the reinstatement of Sharif's appeals against his conviction as"progress towards ending the injustice". headtopics.com

She said that when Sharif got justice, he would put the country back on the path of development and progress. The latest development came days after the Islamabad High Court granted Sharif protection from arrest, enabling him to surrender before it.

At Thursday's court hearing, which Sharif attended, the court extended his protection from arrest after the anti-corruption body said it had no intention of detaining him in connection with pending cases.In 2018, Sharif was replaced by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan after the elections, which Sharif says were massively rigged. headtopics.com

Khan's government arrested Sharif in 2018, and a year later he complained of chest pains and was granted permission by Khan to travel to London for medical treatment following a court order.Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but he is still Pakistan's leading opposition figure and enjoys a large following, along with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.Like Khan, Sharif - at least for the time being - is not eligible to run for a seat in parliament.

