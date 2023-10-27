Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's second gold at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Singapore's Toh Wei Soong reacts during the heats of the men's 50m freestyle S7 at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Jeremy Lee)SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong doubled his – and Singapore's – gold medal tally at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Friday (Oct 27) as he defended his men's 50m freestyle S7 title.

The fastest qualifier in the heats earlier on Friday, Toh clocked a time of 28.81 seconds in the final, setting a new Games record. Wang Jingang from China came second with a time of 30.39 seconds, while his compatriot claimed bronze with a time of 31.18 seconds.

Toh's time was faster than the 29.01 seconds he recorded when he won the event in Jakarta, matching his two-gold haul five years ago. He will have the opportunity to add to his tally later on Friday when he competes in the final of the 50m butterfly S7.Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesShe edged past China's Lin Yueshan 140-138 in the semi-finals but was then beaten 144-142 by India's Devi Sheetal in the final. headtopics.com

Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim in action at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Dyan Tjhia) Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim poses with her Asian Para Games women's individual compound open silver medal at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Dyan Tjhia)

Singapore is currently in 19th place in the medal table in Hangzhou with a haul of two golds, three silvers and two bronzes.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be. headtopics.com

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesThis is his second medal in China, after he clinched silver in the men’s S7 400m freestyle on Tuesday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesSINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong won Singapore's first gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Thursday (Oct 26). Toh put in a dominant performance to finish the men's 100m backstroke S7 final in first place with a time of 1:14.99, setting a new Games record. Read more ⮕

Singapore claims two lawn bowls medals at Asian Para Games in HangzhouSINGAPORE: Team Singapore's lawn bowlers have picked up a silver and a bronze at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, doubling the country's medal tally at the event. Read more ⮕

$2.6b project to refresh Singapore’s oldest MRT lines almost doneSix core systems were renewed on the North-South, East-West lines, including signalling and power. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore singer Shye takes on China and USHome-grown pop singer Shye is the eighth guest in this music channel. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

ISD celebrates 75th anniversary by honouring officers who risked life and limb for SingaporePM Lee lauded department’s officers as the “silent heroes” who work to keep Singapore safe. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕