Pakistan cenbank to keep rates on hold ahead of IMF review, Reuters poll shows

The South Asian nation has embarked on a difficult path to economic recovery under a caretaker government after a $3 billion loan programme was approved by the IMF in July that helped to avert a sovereign debt default, but with conditions that complicated efforts to curb inflation.The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts predicted no change in rates on Monday. Two of the 15 analysts expected a rate cut of 50 and 100 basis points each.

Pakistan's inflation rate rose to 31.4 per cent on year in September from 27.4 per cent in August, as the nation struggled with high fuel and energy prices. "State Bank of Pakistan is expected to hold interest rates at current levels as real rates are comfortably in a positive territory on a 12-month forward basis," Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Ltd, said.

SBP kept its key interest rate unchanged at 22 per cent at its meeting in September, surprising analysts who had been expecting it to increase rates by at least 150 basis points. The Pakistani government is attempting to use fuel price cuts and a price-control mechanism to limit inflation, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said earlier this month. headtopics.com

