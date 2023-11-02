MAS: SGQR+ to make QR payments more accessible and user-friendly

The POC, scheduled to run from Nov 1 to 30, 2023, aims to explore the feasibility of enabling merchants in Singapore to accept QR payments from various payment schemes through a single financial institution, providing a significant leap towards streamlining payment acceptance for both businesses and consumers.

The original SGQR, introduced in 2018, made it simpler for merchants to accept digital payments. However, there was a catch – merchants wanting to accept a variety of payment schemes, whether local or foreign, had to maintain commercial relationships with different financial institutions.

Consumers and tourists could only use their preferred payment applications at establishments with specific ties with corresponding financial institutions. Such limitations have led to a growing need for enhanced interoperability in QR payments.Users can anticipate using their preferred payment applications at more merchant acceptance points.

During the POC, SGQR+ will be rolled out with 23 payment schemes across more than 1,000 merchant acceptance points, including locations at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) and in the Changi district., spearheaded by Liquid Group, will operate a switch that facilitates payments between the financial institution serving the merchant and the financial institution serving the consumer.

Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS, expressed his optimism on SGQR+, stating, “SGQR+ is a significant leap in interoperable QR payments. It will streamline payment acceptance for merchants and substantially increase the number of merchant acceptance points for both local and foreign consumers to use their preferred e-wallet or banking application. The POC launch paves the way for Singapore to become a global leader in QR payments and a potential QR payments hub.

