Selected merchants can access multiple QR code payment schemes with one sign-up under MAS trial

It will test the upgraded Singapore Quick Response Code Scheme (SGQR+) at more than 1,000 merchant acceptance points at the Singapore FinTech Festival at Singapore Expo and in Changi districts 16 and 17, which include areas such as Bedok and Loyang.

“SGQR has become widely adopted by merchants as a simple and trusted solution to accept payments digitally,” MAS said in a statement. This is where SGQR+ comes in: It will allow consumers to gain access to a wide variety of payment options when the merchant signs up with just one financial company.

“Tourists can enjoy transacting conveniently using their native payment applications as merchants empowered by the SGQR+ solutions will be able to easily accept more international payment schemes.” Consumers who use mobile apps linked to credit cards can also scan and pay at merchants that participate in Liquid Group’s payment system.

MAS chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said: “SGQR+ is a significant leap in interoperable QR payments. It will streamline payment acceptance for merchants and substantially increase the number of merchant acceptance points for both local and foreign consumers to use their preferred e-wallet or banking application.

More customers, particularly inbound tourists, can also benefit from the wider range of payment options offered by merchants, said Nets Group chief executive Lawrence Chan. He added that SGQR+ will make backend processes easier for the chain as instead of having 20 different accounts to deal with at the end of the month, the firm will only have to deal with one, since payment will be funnelled through Nets.

